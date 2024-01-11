Carpentersville teen Brissa Romero drowned after crashing car in Vernon Hills pond, autopsy shows

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- The cause of death has been revealed for a Carpentersville teenager who went missing last month after she apparently drove her car into a pond in Vernon Hills.
The Lake County Coroner said 17-year-old Brissa Romero drowned, and her death was ruled an accident.
Toxicology tests found she had marijuana in her system and a blood alcohol concentration of point 0.16.
Romero disappeared while on her way to a holiday party last month.
Investigators found her car in a pond in Vernon Hills.