Carpentersville teen Brissa Romero drowned after crashing car in Vernon Hills pond, autopsy shows

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, January 11, 2024 12:25AM
The cause of death has been revealed for a Carpentersville teenager who went missing last month after she apparently drove her car into a pond in Vernon Hills.
VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- The cause of death has been revealed for a Carpentersville teenager who went missing last month after she apparently drove her car into a pond in Vernon Hills.

The Lake County Coroner said 17-year-old Brissa Romero drowned, and her death was ruled an accident.

Toxicology tests found she had marijuana in her system and a blood alcohol concentration of point 0.16.

Romero disappeared while on her way to a holiday party last month.

READ MORE | Brissa Romero found: Body pulled from Vernon Hills pond ID'd as that of missing Carpentersville teen

Investigators found her car in a pond in Vernon Hills.

