Brissa Romero found: Body pulled from Vernon Hills pond ID'd as that of missing Carpentersville teen

The presumed body of Carpentersville teen Brissa Romero was recovered from a Vernon Hills retention pond near Executive Way and Lakeview Parkway.

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- The body pulled from a north suburban retention pond Tuesday has been identified as that of missing Carpentersville teen Brissa Romero, the Lake County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.

The coroner's office said divers pulled the body from the water just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Preliminary autopsy results show there were not significant injuries, and Romero's death was consistent with drowning, the coroner's office said.

Vernon Hills and Carpentersville police said the body was recovered by divers early Tuesday afternoon in the same Vernon Hills retention pond where her vehicle, a 2008 Nissan Rogue, had been recovered late Monday.

Police believe the car was accidentally driven into the pond after the driver failed to navigate a T-intersection nearby.

Video from a nearby fast food restaurant taken shortly before the phone's last communication with area cell towers suggests Romero, 17, was driving at the time, police said.

Police said there is no indication of foul play.

Police are not pursuing any other leads related to her whereabouts.

Vernon Hills police gave an update on the search for Brissa Romero after her car was recovered from a retention pond Monday afternoon.

Data from her cell phone led officers to Executive Way and Lakeview Parkway, where police found the teen's backpack and belongings, leading them to search the pond.

Her family last heard from Romero the night of Dec. 4, as she was headed to a holiday party about a mile away at a bowling alley.

Her sister, Dulce, said she was the youngest of five siblings.

She graduated from Barrington High School last year.

The school's principal is making counselors available to staff and students throughout the week.

"We are incredibly saddened and our thoughts are with Brissa's family and friends during this difficult time," a message from the school said.

The Vernon Hills Police Department, Carpentersville Police Department, Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and Lake County Coroner's office are continuing to investigate the incident.

