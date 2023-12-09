Carpentersville police are looking for 17-year-old Brissa Romero who vanished after leaving to attend a holiday party at Bowlero in Vernon Hills.

Family searches for Brissa Romero, teen who went missing after leaving for Vernon Hills party

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Friends and family have been searching all day for the missing teen, dispersing to different wooded areas.

The 17-year-old's sister said they're heartsick and desperate to find her.

Police said Brissa Romero vanished on her way to a holiday party at a bowling alley in Vernon Hills on Monday.

Surveillance video shows her arriving at a cousin's house in Des Plaines on Monday night. From there, relatives said, she went to the holiday party around 7 p.m.

Police said a car license plate reader and a ping from one of her devices put her near that location, but investigators said cameras at the business do not show her at the party.

Romero graduated from Barrington High School one year early, and is now a Harper College student. Her family is asking neighbors check their surveillance cameras to see if they caught any glimpse of her.

"I don't know what else we can do, because we really want the cops to help us out. The majority of the part that we can do is simply coming out, showing her that we are not going to stop looking for her. We are nonstop coming out here. I want to say, my cousin started coming out here at 6:30 to catch the sunrise, so we've been here," said Jocelyn Rubi Romero, Brissa's sister.

The family said it's unlike Brissa to be out of touch for any period of time.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds. She was driving a gray 2008 Nissan Rogue with Illinois plate CZ 64618.

If you have any information about Romero's whereabouts, contact Carpentersville police at 847-551-3481.

