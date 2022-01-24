britney spears

Christina Aguilera 'couldn't be happier' for Britney Spears now that conservatorship has ended

By Chloe Melas, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Britney Spears' legal team heads back to court

Christina Aguilera is opening up again about her former "Mickey Mouse Club" co-star Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship coming to an end.

"It's a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for. But I'm so happy," Aguilera told "The Enrique Santos Show" during an interview about her new album.

"I will just say what I do feel comfortable in saying, as I've said before, that I've stated couldn't be happier for her. Every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however they see fit."

Aguilera had previously spoken out about Spears' legal battle following the singer's emotional testimony in June tweeting, "To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life.

"My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world."

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbritney spearslawsu.s. & worldlegalotrc
BRITNEY SPEARS
Britney Spears responds to her sister's tell-all book, interview
Jamie Lynn Spears talks family fame, relationship with Britney
Britney Spears tells family she wants 'justice' after conservatorship
Britney Spears' Project Rose has supporters trying to decipher clues
TOP STORIES
Girl, 8, killed in shooting 'hoped for a better life,' family says
6 found dead inside Milwaukee home, authorities say
Family demands justice after 23-year-old woman found dead after date
Winter storm creates slick roads across Chicago area | Live radar
CTA Red Line work to begin in Lakeview
Woman killed in 'targeted ambush' at her birthday party in CA
Woman finds $3M lottery prize in her spam folder
Show More
Chicago Public Schools change COVID data tracking, raising questions
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Justices to hear challenge to race in college admissions
LIVE: CPD supt. speaks on Chicago gang violence
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy Monday
More TOP STORIES News