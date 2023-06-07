Brittany Battaglia found: Man charged in connection with death of missing woman

Officials said a body found in Logan Square belonged to missing woman Brittney Battaglia. Genesis Silva has been charged.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 34-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with the death of a missing woman.

Genesis Silva was charged with concealing a homicidal death and obstructing an officer in connection with Brittany Battaglia's disappearance and death.

Family members said Battaglia was last seen Friday night before heading to her boyfriend's house.

Days later, her body was found in an apartment a block away from her home. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Brittany died from stab wounds, and police said one person is in custody.

Quamieshia Greathouse, Brittany's roommate and best friend, said Battaglia told her she was going to her boyfriend's home to cook him dinner on Friday night. AJ Battaglia, Brittany's brother, said that night, Brittany's phone location was turned off, and no one could reach her after that.

"I specifically waited to see if she would come home and pack for her trip, because that's something she definitely wouldn't miss. And, when I realized she was not going to make it in time for that flight, I knew immediately that something was horribly wrong," Quamieshia said. "I've definitely warned her about this person, but Brittany's nature is to see the good in everybody."

Police officers then descended on an apartment on North Kimball Avenue and West McLean Avenue on Monday night. That's where Brittany's body was found.

"I screamed right away," AJ said. "I just walked out of the room. I was pissed. I was sad. So many emotions. She got her life taken for being nice to this guy. It's just unfair and it doesn't make sense. To see my parents have to deal with it themselves, it's tough to see."

AJ said his parents then headed to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office from Galena, Illinois, where they live.

"It's just unfair and it doesn't make sense. To see my parents have to deal with it themselves, it's tough to see," AJ said. "It just sucks that she'll never get to become a mother or be married."

AJ said his sister "was just a very good person."

"She got along with everybody," he said. "She tries to see the good in everybody doesn't matter who you are. She had such a diverse friend group, which was really cool to see."

Brittany was described as a free-spirited woman who loved music and helping others.

"The best parts of her nature were used against her," Quamieshia Greathouse said. "I was trying to keep hope. She meant everything to me."

