1 dead after altercation leads to shooting in west suburb: Broadview police

A Broadview shooting left 1 dead, and a person of interest is in custody after the Roosevelt Road incident, police said.

Chopper 7 over scene later Wednesday morning, where police gathered around National Beverage liquor store

BROADVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has died after an altercation and shooting early Wednesday morning in the west suburbs, Broadview police said.

There was a confrontation among three people in an alley just after 12:50 a.m. at 1401 Roosevelt Road, police said. One of the three pulled out a gun and shot a male victim numerous times in the upper body, according to police.

The gunshot victim fell to the ground, and the suspects fled east on Roosevelt.

A Broadview police officer heard the gunshots, and saw the suspects running. The officer chased one of the suspects on foot and took him into custody.

A weapon was recovered, police said.

The person who was shot was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died.

He has not yet been identified.

A person of interest is being held at the Broadview Police Department.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about the suspects or the victim.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 7:30 a.m., where police were present outside the National Beverage liquor store.