COPA Chicago released bodycam video of a police shooting that left an officer injured and Tranza Campbell dead on South Dante Avenue.

Bodycam video of deadly Chicago police shooting released by COPA

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released body camera video from a deadly Chicago police shooting that happened last month.

Police were patrolling the Grand Crossing neighborhood's 7300 block of South Dante when they tried to stop Tranza Campbell, who was walking down the street. Body camera video shows Campbell start to run.

During a short foot chase, investigators said, Campbell pulled out a weapon and opened fire, hitting an officer in the arm. ABC7 stopped the video at that moment.

The officers then returned fire, hitting the man several times.

Campbell died from his injuries. The officer who was wounded in the shooting survived.

COPA is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood