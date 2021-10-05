Broadway in Chicago returns with 'Rent' opening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After a year and a half dark, Broadway in Chicago is finally back."For me, it's a dream," said Cody Jenkins, actor in "Rent." "It's a dream show and it's a dream role."Jenkins plays Mark Cohen in the musical theater hit's 25th anniversary tour, which takes to the stage at the CIBC Theater tonight.Broadway in Chicago president Lou Raizin said after 18 months, the city's 250 theaters are coming back to life whole new set of safety protocols."From a fully vaccinated audience and a masked audience," he said. "The protections that are necessary by what we are still going through."Lyndie Moe plays Maureen Johnson in the current tour of "Rent," as she died in a previous tour from 2017 to 2019. She said taking to the stage will be exciting but different because of the collective experience of the pandemic."Going on stage, you have all that baggage to release. It feels a lot more grounded and real," she said.Tuesday's celebration of the return of theater in the city happened to coincide with Chicago being awarded the Conde Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Award, which named the Windy City as the best big city in the U.S. for a fifth year."Simply put, we live in a gem that is recognized by many travelers from around the world," said Glen Eden, chairman of the Choose Chicago board of directors.And businesses that benefit from the theater industry are boosted by their return as well. Petterino's restaurant saw a steady flow of diners hours before Tuesday's official return."Rent" is the first major production to return to Chicago; curtain goes up at 7:30 p.m.