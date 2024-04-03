'Churchill' comes to life on stage in Chicago's Broadway Playhouse in Downtown

Looking for things to do in downtown Chicago? Watch Actor David Payne bring Winston Churchill to life at Broadway Playhouse in Streeterville.

Looking for things to do in downtown Chicago? Watch Actor David Payne bring Winston Churchill to life at Broadway Playhouse in Streeterville.

Looking for things to do in downtown Chicago? Watch Actor David Payne bring Winston Churchill to life at Broadway Playhouse in Streeterville.

Looking for things to do in downtown Chicago? Watch Actor David Payne bring Winston Churchill to life at Broadway Playhouse in Streeterville.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A captivating one-man show is bringing Winston Churchill to life on stage in Chicago.

Actor David Payne will take on the character for five nights only at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place.

Payne joined ABC7 Chicago to discuss embodying the historic figure.

"I'm looking not so much for all the stuff people know, I'm looking for all the stuff people don't know," Payne said. "Once you are in the man, you play the man.

In the show Churchill talks about his intimate relationship with two special women in his life-his wife Clementine and Queen Elizabeth.

READ ALSO | Chicago River open water swim returns after nearly a century

"Churchill" will be at the Broadway Playhouse through Sunday. The show runs one hour and 40 minutes with an intermission. Some parts are not suitable for children.

To find tickets, click here.