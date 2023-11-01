Matt Rodin is part of the "Company" cast and joined ABC7 to talk about the must see musical comedy.

Broadway in Chicago musical comedy 'Company' explores love and its challenges

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Musical comedy "Company" explores the search for love with some cocktails added to spice things up.

The Broadway in Chicago production features some of the last musical works of the late composer Stephen Sondheim.

Matt Rodin is part of the "Company" cast and joined ABC7 to talk about the must see musical.

Rodin said the original show from 1971 involved a man who was trying to find love and figure out what it means to be in a relationship.

"We have a reimagined version and it's now a 35 year-old woman who has the pressure of finding a partner and her biological clock is ticking," Rodin said.

The show will resonate with anybody who has felt love for another person, Rodin said.

"There's a deep understanding across the board of what it means to find yourself through someone you're with," Rodin said.

You can check out "Company" at the Cadillac Palace Theater now through Nov. 12th.

Tickets start at $27.

For more information about Broadway in Chicago, visit broadwayinchicago.com.