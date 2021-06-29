Broadway in Chicago musicals to return to Theater District this fall

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the lifting of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Chicago's Theater District will once again welcome touring musicals to the Loop.After being shut down for an entire season, Broadway in Chicago announced the following shows and dates for the 2021-2022 season:Cadillac Palace TheatreNew Dates: November 19, 2021 - January 23, 2022CIBC TheatreNew Dates: February 22 - 27, 2022Cadillac Palace TheatreNew Dates: February 22 - March 6, 2022James M. Nederlander TheatreNew Dates: February 26 - April 24, 2022CIBC TheatreNew Dates: March 29, 2022 - July 3, 2022Cadillac Palace TheatreNew Dates: June 28 - July 10, 2022James M. Nederlander TheatreNew Dates: July 19 - August 21, 2022Cadillac Palace TheatreNew Dates: July 19 - 31, 2022