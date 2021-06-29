Broadway in Chicago musicals to return to Theater District this fall

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the lifting of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Chicago's Theater District will once again welcome touring musicals to the Loop.
After being shut down for an entire season, Broadway in Chicago announced the following shows and dates for the 2021-2022 season:
DISNEY'S FROZEN
Cadillac Palace Theatre
New Dates: November 19, 2021 - January 23, 2022
THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY
CIBC Theatre
New Dates: February 22 - 27, 2022
COME FROM AWAY
Cadillac Palace Theatre
New Dates: February 22 - March 6, 2022
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL!
James M. Nederlander Theatre
New Dates: February 26 - April 24, 2022
SIX
CIBC Theatre
New Dates: March 29, 2022 - July 3, 2022
MY FAIR LADY
Cadillac Palace Theatre
New Dates: June 28 - July 10, 2022
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
James M. Nederlander Theatre
New Dates: July 19 - August 21, 2022
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Cadillac Palace Theatre
New Dates: July 19 - 31, 2022
