Broadway in Chicago

Broadway in Chicago musicals to return to Theater District this fall

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the lifting of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Chicago's Theater District will once again welcome touring musicals to the Loop.

After being shut down for an entire season, Broadway in Chicago announced the following shows and dates for the 2021-2022 season:

DISNEY'S FROZEN
Cadillac Palace Theatre
New Dates: November 19, 2021 - January 23, 2022

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY
CIBC Theatre
New Dates: February 22 - 27, 2022

COME FROM AWAY
Cadillac Palace Theatre

New Dates: February 22 - March 6, 2022

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL!
James M. Nederlander Theatre
New Dates: February 26 - April 24, 2022

SIX
CIBC Theatre
New Dates: March 29, 2022 - July 3, 2022

MY FAIR LADY

Cadillac Palace Theatre
New Dates: June 28 - July 10, 2022

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
James M. Nederlander Theatre
New Dates: July 19 - August 21, 2022

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Cadillac Palace Theatre
New Dates: July 19 - 31, 2022
