Teen dies after shooting in Bronzeville neighborhood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen was shot and killed Sunday morning in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, police said.

The shooting took place after 9 a.m. Sunday morning in the 3700-block of South Michigan Avenue.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

The victim was initially reported to be 15 or 16 years old. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition but was later pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody currently, police said. Area detectives continue to investigate.

