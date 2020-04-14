chicago proud

Bucktown stationery studio offers free help to couples impacted by COVID-19

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Bucktown stationery designer is saving the day with save the dates, offering free design services to couples who had to postpone their nuptials due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Carly Martin, owner of The Clementine Studio, said it all started when brides whose invitations she designed frantically reached out for help. She decided to open up her services to anyone in need, posting on Instagram that she'd do it for free.

"This is something that I'm happy to offer free of charge because so many are in need of it right now," Martin said. "A lot of these couples are scrambling to find a new date and need to keep their guests updated in the meantime."

Martin designs the new cards using inspiration from the couple's first invitation, flower choices and color schemes. So far she's helped more than 100 brides worldwide.

"So it's been really heartwarming to be chatting with some many different people across the world," Martin said. "This was just a great way for me to connect with a lot of brides and be able to offer something in their desperate time of need right now."

Martin has enjoyed the connections she's made from doing this work.

"It is such a crazy time during this pandemic and we're all just taking it day by day, but this has really connected me to some many people around the world hearing their stories and what they're going through and deal with in a crisis has been really inspiring to me and they've all been uplifting my spirits," she said. "I'm making new friends that I didn't have before."

If your wedding date has been impacted and you'd like to place an order for a new save the date, email hello@theclementinestudio.com.
