Bucktown clothing store employees pepper-sprayed by group of thieves, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A group of thieves who stole from a Bucktown clothing store pepper-sprayed two employees who tried to stop them Monday night, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A group of thieves who stole from a Bucktown clothing store pepper-sprayed two employees who tried to stop them Monday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 8:33 p.m. in the 1800-block of North Avenue. Police said a group of eight to ten people was creating a disturbance in the Akira store and began taking items without paying.

When two employees confronted them, one of the thieves sprayed them with pepper spray, police said. The group then ran out the store, but one of the suspects was caught.

The employees refused medical attention, police said. The stolen items were recovered in an alley.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago crimerobberypepper sprayChicagoBucktown
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 in custody after police chase starting in Coal City ends at McCormick Place
Geneva teachers, students return to school Tuesday after contract ratified
2 seriously hurt in West Englewood house fire
Indiana HS football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Metra BNSF riders vent at officials during meeting in Western Springs
Teens allegedly attacked at mall over parking spot
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny on Tuesday
Search intensifies for mom who vanished on Thanksgiving Day
Show More
Police use Taser on Lakeview home invader
Chicago's most-wanted drug lord in PR battle over consulate bombing
Woman found dead in son's Palatine home after he was killed when trying to run over police
Challenger alleges fraud, dirty tricks by alderman connected to Speaker Madigan
More News