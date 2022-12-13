VIDEO: Person loaded in ambulance after Buffalo Grove trench collapse, large 1st responder response

A person was loaded into an ambulance after the fire department responded to a Buffalo Grove, IL trench collapse in the 1000 block of Aspen Drive.

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A person taken away in an ambulance after a north suburban trench collapse on Monday.

There is a very large first responder presence in a residential area of Buffalo Grove.

At one point, a mutual aid call went out, asking for assistance from several area fire departments to help in the rescue.

An individual was placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance, and so it appears the search for that trapped person may be over. But, ABC7 is still working to confirm that an active rescue effort is no longer taking place.

WATCH: Chopper 7HD captures dramatic moments after suburban trench collapse

Officials only said that the Buffalo Grove Fire Department responded late Monday afternoon or early evening to a report of a trench collapse and a person trapped and unconscious at that site in the 1000 block of Aspen Drive.

ABC7 saw rescue workers working frantically to try to free that individual, digging in what appears to be the front yard of a home.

It's unclear what kind of work was being done at the time, if that trench was being dug, or some other work was taking place, and, perhaps what type of company or utility was doing that work.

ABC7 is working to find out how the individual is doing as well as what caused that trench to collapse.