BUILD Chicago celebrated the opening of its new center in the city's Austin neighborhood with a ribbon cutting Saturday morning.

BUILD Chicago celebrates opening of new center in Austin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- BUILD Chicago celebrated the opening of its new center in the city's Austin neighborhood with a ribbon cutting Saturday morning.

Residents and community leaders also got a tour of the new space that includes a computer lab and a peace and justice center in the 5100 block of W. Harrison.

BUILD works on violence prevention efforts and youth development on the West Side.