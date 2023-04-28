2 found shot in Burbank restaurant died in murder-suicide, investigators said

Burbank police said 2 found shot in Franks Chicago Shrimp House in the 6500-block of West 79th Street died in a murder-suicide.

BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) -- Burbank investigators said the two people who were found shot in a restaurant Thursday night died in a murder-suicide, the medical examiner said.

Police said they were called to Franks Chicago Shrimp House in the 6500-block of West 79th Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived they found a woman on the floor with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers tried to render aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also found a man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identities of the man and the woman have not been released.