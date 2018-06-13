Burbank teen dies after falling backwards off bridge in River North

A Burbank man died after falling backwards off the railing of a bridge Monday night in River North.

An 18-year-old from south suburban Burbank died after falling backwards off the railing of a bridge Monday night in River North.

Matthew Lukaszczyk was sitting on the rail of a crossover bridge when he accidentally fell backwards onto the sidewalk about 10:20 p.m. in the 400 block of North Rush, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with head trauma and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
