'Burger Alley' celebrates 1-year anniversary with introduction of 'Mane Alley' mushroom burger

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's burger scene has a fresh new addition over at Burger Alley. The restaurant is celebrating one year in business with their new "Mane Alley Burger," made with Lion's Mane mushrooms.

The large, white, shaggy mushroom is a popular superfood that has been a part of Asian culture and traditional Chinese medicine long before its introduction to the west. The mushroom is known to help with brain function and overall health and wellness.

If you're looking to try something a little different with your favorite burger recipe, this plant-based substitute will please even the carnivores at home.

Burger Alley chef Jeff Benzon and mycologist Matt Lopez visited ABC 7's weekend morning show to talk about the perks of their new 'shroom burger.