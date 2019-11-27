Burglars steal ATM from Southwest Side restaurant, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four suspected burglars broke into a Southwest Side restaurant and stole an ATM Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
Officers responded to a reported burglary about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 3700-block of Kedzie Avenue, according to a news release from the department. Police learned four reported burglars broke into a restaurant near the intersection of 37th Street and Kedzie by breaking the glass of its front door.
Once inside, the reported burglars took an ATM and fled the scene in a tan-colored van.
No one was in custody later Wednesday morning, but the incident was caught on camera.
