Burglars steal ATM from Southwest Side restaurant, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four suspected burglars broke into a Southwest Side restaurant and stole an ATM Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.Officers responded to a reported burglary about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 3700-block of Kedzie Avenue, according to a news release from the department. Police learned four reported burglars broke into a restaurant near the intersection of 37th Street and Kedzie by breaking the glass of its front door.Once inside, the reported burglars took an ATM and fled the scene in a tan-colored van.No one was in custody later Wednesday morning, but the incident was caught on camera.