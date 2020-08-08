Boat fire at Burnham Harbor in Chicago leaves 1 seriously hurt

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was seriously injured after a boat caught fire Saturday at Burnham Harbor in Chicago.

Witnesses said a few men were trying to start the engine on an older model boat when it went up in flames around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

"I think they were spraying some starter fluid in there and it was flooded," witness Brian Fogle said. "Spark caught it, maybe too much starter fluid, and it went up."

The fire didn't last long, fire officials said, but it burned hot and fast with flames as high as 10 feet.

Fire officials said one person was badly burned and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition. Witnesses said a man who was on the boat and grabbed a fire extinguisher may have been the most seriously injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
