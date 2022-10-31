Car crashes into Burnside hair salon, causing building to partially collapse: CFD

Chicago police, Building Department expected to remain on scene until secure

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car crashed into a hair salon on Chicago's South Side Sunday night, causing the building to partially collapse, Chicago fire officials said.

CFD said the incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. at 9259 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in Burnside.

The impact of the crash caused the building, which appeared to house a hair salon, to partially collapse.

There were no reported injuries, but significant damage was visible, CFD said.

Chicago fire and police officials were expected to remain on the scene until the Chicago Building Department secured it.