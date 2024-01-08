WATCH LIVE

Burr Ridge fire: Large blaze breaks out at commercial building near Des Plaines River, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, January 8, 2024 4:07AM
BURR RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A large commercial fire broke out in the western suburbs on Sunday evening.

The Tri-State Fire Protection District said they are battling a blaze at 11S200 Madison Street in Burr Ridge.

The fire is near the Des Plaines River, and investigators from Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will be getting water contamination reports.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started or whether anyone has been injured.

Officials did not immediately provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

