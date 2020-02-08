15 injured, 1 critically, in Austin CTA bus crash with car

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said 15 people were injured, one critically, in a CTA bus crash with a car on the West Side.

The crash occurred near the intersection of West Chicago Avenue and North Lorel Avenue. It involved a CTA bus and a passenger vehicle. Details about the circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department said a total of 15 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. One person was in serious to critical condition, one person was in fair to serious condition, and 13 people were in good condition, according to fire officials.

It was not clear how many of those people were on the bus and how many were in the passenger vehicle.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. No further details about the incident were immediately available.
Related topics:
chicagoaustinbus crashcta
