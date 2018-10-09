Amazon holding job fair Tuesday, looking to fill 6,000 Chicago area positions

Amazon is looking to fill 6,000 positions in the Chicago area.
There will be a job fair at the Double-Tree in Mundelein, 510 East IL-83, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The company says they are hiring on the spot.
Candidates can walk-in or apply online at Amazon.com/chicagojobs.
Amazon recently announced that starting next month, all its employees will be paid at least $15-an-hour.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent.
