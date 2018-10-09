BUSINESS

Amazon holding job fair Tuesday, looking to fill 6,000 Chicago area positions

Amazon is looking to fill 6,000 positions in the Chicago area. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Amazon is looking to fill 6,000 positions in the Chicago area.

There will be a job fair at the Double-Tree in Mundelein, 510 East IL-83, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The company says they are hiring on the spot.

Candidates can walk-in or apply online at Amazon.com/chicagojobs.

Amazon recently announced that starting next month, all its employees will be paid at least $15-an-hour.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent.
