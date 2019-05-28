Business

Caterpillar sends cease and desist order to Cat and Cloud Coffee in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- A Santa Cruz coffee shop is in a legal battle with Caterpillar bulldozers over the word "cat."

Cat and Cloud Coffee has been in business for almost three years, and never expected a trademark lawsuit. Caterpillar Inc. sent them a cease and desist order over the word "cat" in their shop name and merchandise.

The coffee shop owner calls it bullying.

"Could anybody imagine a $54 billion machinery company coming after a coffee company? I don't think that's even in the cards" said Jared Truby, owner of Cat and Cloud Coffee.

A statement from Caterpillar says it's only interested in protecting its trademark.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssanta cruzlawsuitconstructioncaterpillarcoffee
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
41 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago Memorial Day weekend violence
Lansing home daycare sued over baby's death
Cleanup underway in Dyer, Ind., Sauk Village after tornado touches down
2 charged in Near West Side shootout that left 2 dead, 3 wounded
Baby found alive with dead parents in motel room
Landlord defends evicting 102-year-old from CA home
Family of 4 killed in crash, including pregnant woman
Show More
Teen mother, infant daughter missing from Cragin
$4K in medication stolen from cancer patient
Man dies after being hit by vehicle on I-355
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting on The 606 on NW Side
Metra UP-W service disrupted after pedestrian fatally struck near Villa Park
More TOP STORIES News