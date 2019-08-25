Chicago Made: Busy Beaver Button Company

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Chicago Made series highlights the local businesses and creative minds who make our city stand out.
Busy Beaver Button Company owner Christen Carter started Busy Beaver out of her college apartment in 1995, making buttons for local musicians. Since then, Busy Beaver has evolved into a 25-person custom button mecca, creating over 85,000 designs and producing tens of millions of buttons.
In August of 2010, Christen and Joel Carter created the Busy Beaver Button Museum, the world's only pin-back button museum, as a way to preserve the history of the button.
Busy Beaver Button Company and Button Museum are located at 3407 W. Armitage Avenue in Chicago. The Button Museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., or by appointment. Admission is free.
To learn more, visit https://www.busybeaver.net/
