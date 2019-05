Chicago Made: Creator of 'leesi b' cosmetics shows off spring, summer makeup trends

CHICAGO (WLS) --creativeRaised in Glenview, Elise Brill began her love for faces as an avid photographer. She studied film at Columbia College, and began her career in film and television production specializing in casting. Her years in makeup trailers, and subsequent jobs at Lancome and Bobbi Brown, generated multitudes of loyal clients. Today, celebrities, TV personalities and every-day women choose Elise for their special events, photoshoots, and rave about her signatureline of skincare and cosmetics.To learn more about, visit https://shop.leesib.com/