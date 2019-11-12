Business

Chuck E. Cheese unveils new restaurant design, gets rid of tokens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The days of dancing human-sized animals at Chuck E. Cheese are officially a thing of the past.

The company is getting rid of its classic animatronics at all locations and rolling out a new restaurant design.

The new design features an interactive dance floor.

Another change coming to the restaurant's classic feel...there will be no more tokens!

Rides and games will now feature play passes that are pre-loaded.

Families can get a look at one of the newly renovated and updated restaurants in Skokie starting Tuesday.
