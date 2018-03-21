BUSINESS

City sites visited by Amazon HQ2 scouts

EMBED </>More Videos

Some vacant lots around Chicago got a lot of attention Wednesday. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Some vacant lots around Chicago got a lot of attention Wednesday.

City crews were found clearing branches and debris around gates at the old Michael Reese Hospital site off 31st Street. According to the banners it is called Burnham Lakefront, with the slogan "We're connected."

On the North Side at the old Finkle Steel site, the same slogan was found. It was among the stops for the search team for Amazon's second headquarters. The site along the Chicago River is now called Lincoln Yards.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (Ward 2) was not with the team but is confident the space would be a strong contender for Amazon.

"It's a highly desirable place to live today, right now, even without the site being developed," he said.

With the search team in town, rumors about another site just south of Roosevelt at Wells have been spreading since a white dome was erected.

A spokesman for the mayor would only say, "Amazon has been running a very careful process. We have respected the integrity of that process since the beginning and will continue to do so."

And an Amazon spokesperson released a statement, saying, "We're excited to visit each location and talk about how HQ2 could benefit our employees and the local community."

The search team is expected to be in Chicago again Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessamazonChicagoLincoln ParkSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Software added most Chicago jobs last month; employees rate construction highest
IL business to lay off 150, move to Mexico due to Trump tariffs
Trump Tower sued for violating clean water laws, jeopardizing fish life
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
More Business
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News