Small Business Survival: Darien approves $310K relief package for restaurants

DARIEN,Ill. (WLS) -- Financial help is on the way for bars and restaurants in a suburban Darien.

Monday night, the city council approved a $310,000 economic relief package to give back to local restaurants.

"We had this ability and we decided we wanted to help those businesses out, we want to make sure they are still there when the governor ends the shelter in place," said Darien mayor Joe Marchese.

The Patio is one of the 48 restaurants in town. Co-owner Janet Koliopoulos says her employees will get most of their expected $30,000 tax rebate.

Restaurants will be getting six months of what they paid into the food and beverage tax once the governor lifts the stay-at-home order.
