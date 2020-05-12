Reopening Illinois: DuPage County mayors anxious to reopen faster than Restore Illinois plan

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- Mayors in DuPage County are the latest to push back against Governor JB Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan, saying they should be allowed to reopen faster than state guidelines.Shaun Thompson said he's literally seeing his cigar business go up in smoke. He is open for pickup, but it's not cutting it. He said other larger liquor stores and big box retailers are taking his customers."The ramifications of these actions, which they have guessed at, are going to be severe. They have designed a depression," Thompson said.Thompson, like numerous other Dupage County business owners, said he is ready to reopen now, and they shouldn't be lumped in with the more densely populated city of Chicago in the governor's plan."We cannot allow this to take over society before this state becomes the worst in the entire country," said Dominic Ranieri, manager of 100 South, a restaurant on Elmhurst's main drag.Elmhurst Mayor Steve Morley has written a letter to the governor asking for the county to be considered separately."There's different facts about our location that allows us to battle this virus differently," said Morley."It's reaching a boiling point with our mayors. They are frustrated and exasperated," said Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico, who represents DuPage County mayors.Chirico hopes to lobby Governor Pritzker in a meeting later this week. It may be a tough task."Everybody would like to draw a different map," Pritzker said during his Tuesday afternoon news conference and update. "We wish there was a national plan for reopening but there isn't."The DuPage County Board is also lobbying the governor to reopen, but in the meantime, Tuesday morning they approved $7 million in stimulus relief for small businesses in the county."We did $7 million in the first allotment. By comparison, Cook County, which has about five times the residents did $10 million. So we're being pretty aggressive," said Commissioner Peter DiCianni.