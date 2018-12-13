Ferrara Candy moving into Old Post Office downtown

A classic Chicago candy company will be moving into the city's Old Post Office downtown.Thursday, city officials will announce the Ferrara Candy Company is moving its headquarters and 400 jobs from Oakbrook Terrace to Chicago.Ferrara is the company behind Lemonheads, Red Hots and other candies. The company will join Walgreens as the second tenant at the re-developed Post Office on Congress Parkway.The transition should be finished by next summer. Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office said Ferrara's move is the 63rd food and beverage company to move or expand in Chicago since 2011.