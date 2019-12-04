Business

Giant Ballast Point Brewery sold to tiny Highwood brewery Kings and Convicts

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A major shake-up in the beer industry is underway!

The tiny Highwood brewery Kings & Convicts Brewing Co. announced Tuesday that is has acquired legendary brand Ballast Point Brewing and several associate production facilities and brewpubs.

"We're excited to welcome the team at Ballast Point into the Kings & Convicts family," said Brendan Watters, Kings & Convicts' chief executive officer. "As craft brewers, we have long admired the quality and spirit of the Ballast Point brand and team.

In 2017, Kings & Convicts opened a small brewery and taproom in Highwood. It will make 660 barrels of beer this year.

Ballast Point, which is one of the nation's most recognizable brands, will product about 200,000 barrels of beer this year.

The price point for the deal hasn't been made public.
