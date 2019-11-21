Business

Gotham Greens builds new lettuce greenhouse, brings local jobs and produce to Chicago's far South Side

By Zach Ben-Amots
Chicago (WLS) -- Gotham Greens has opened a brand new 100,000-square-foot greenhouse in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood, bring locally grown lettuce and basil to the Chicago area all year long.

"We can use 95 percent less water as compared to conventional agriculture, and about 97 percent less land," said brand manager Julie McMahon.

The new greenhouse doubled the company's presence in Chicago, which has now brought 300 jobs to Chicago's far South Side. Gotham Greens is based in Brooklyn, where it first began as a rooftop farming operation.

"What we're doing is controlled-environment agriculture," said Chief Greenhouse Officer Jenn Frymark.

"Greenhouses are highly sophisticated. With the latest greenhouse horticulture, the yields and quality out of this structure is unbelievable. We can grow these crops 365 days a year and deliver fresh produce to the city year-round."

The hydroponic system that Gotham uses allows them to extend the growing season and expand the number of yields.

According to Frymark, the new greenhouse can produce 30 annual yields, compared to three for traditional farming operations.

Gotham Greens sell their local produce at traditional grocers and restaurants throughout the midwest. They also partner with Chicago-based nonprofits and schools to promote healthy eating and sustainable growing.

The company is now expanding nationally. They recently opened new two new East Coast greenhouses in Baltimore and Providence, and are currently building a Denver location.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagopullmanspotoncommunity journalistbusinessfarming
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bank robbery suspect killed in NW Side 'gun battle' ID'd; cop, teen shot recovering
WATCH LIVE: State, defense officials to testify at impeachment hearing
Teen stabbed near Red Line platform in Lakeview, fire officials say
Naperville student charged with hate crime after allegedly posting racist Craigslist ad
Challengers say Jussie Smollett, trust will be campaign issues for Kim Foxx
Chicago AccuWeather: Late rain, rising temperatures overnight
Arrest warrant issued for ex-husband in Buffalo Grove double homicide
Show More
No decision for Waukegan mother, son seeking US asylum
Blood donations saves life of Bronzeville woman living with sickle cell
Jussie Smollett files counterclaim against city saying prosecution was 'malicious'
New task force aims to improve city's affordable housing
Uber may audio record trips for safety
More TOP STORIES News