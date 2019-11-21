Gotham Greens builds new lettuce greenhouse, brings local jobs and produce to Chicago's far South Side

Chicago (WLS) -- Gotham Greens has opened a brand new 100,000-square-foot greenhouse in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood, bring locally grown lettuce and basil to the Chicago area all year long."We can use 95 percent less water as compared to conventional agriculture, and about 97 percent less land," said brand manager Julie McMahon.The new greenhouse doubled the company's presence in Chicago, which has now brought 300 jobs to Chicago's far South Side. Gotham Greens is based in Brooklyn, where it first began as a rooftop farming operation."What we're doing is controlled-environment agriculture," said Chief Greenhouse Officer Jenn Frymark."Greenhouses are highly sophisticated. With the latest greenhouse horticulture, the yields and quality out of this structure is unbelievable. We can grow these crops 365 days a year and deliver fresh produce to the city year-round."The hydroponic system that Gotham uses allows them to extend the growing season and expand the number of yields.According to Frymark, the new greenhouse can produce 30 annual yields, compared to three for traditional farming operations.Gotham Greens sell their local produce at traditional grocers and restaurants throughout the midwest. They also partner with Chicago-based nonprofits and schools to promote healthy eating and sustainable growing.The company is now expanding nationally. They recently opened new two new East Coast greenhouses in Baltimore and Providence, and are currently building a Denver location.