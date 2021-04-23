Business

Guthries Tavern in Lakeview will reopen under new ownership

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Some businesses fear they won't survive another setback as Chicago reimposes some COVID-19 restrictions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago institution that announced its permanent closure early in the pandemic is getting new life thanks to new ownership.

The website for Guthries Tavern in Lakeview says it is now under new ownership and to stay tuned for its reopening.

The 34-year neighborhood pillar located in the 1300-block of West Addison Street announced it was shutting down for good in July of last year, as the city was set to re-impose stricter COVID safety restrictions.

"With the new restrictions set today for bars and the ongoing COVID restrictions, we don't see a way we can survive," Guthries Tavern wrote in a Facebook post on July 21.

The bar has not yet announced a reopening date.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagolakeviewbarcoronavirus chicagoreopening illinois
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police shoot suspect in Jaslyn Adams murder during I-290 chase
Man charged in LSD road rage shooting that injured toddler
UPS driver saves boy trapped under 90-pound box in Oak Park
Walk-in COVID vaccine appointments start soon in Chicago as IL reports 3,170 new cases, 33 deaths
Single-use plastics are piling up due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Lake Michigan warming a troubling sign of climate change
Millions of Americans could be grounded from flying because of REAL ID deadline
Show More
Disability rights documentary by Oakland producers up for Oscar
Increase the Peace offers youth employment and leadership opportunities on the South and West Sides
Black police officers hope Chauvin verdict leads to widespread change
Protesters demand Foxx apologize for Adam Toledo statements by prosecutor
Daunte Wright funeral: Rev. Sharpton delivers eulogy at service
More TOP STORIES News