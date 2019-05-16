Hershey's redesigns chocolate bar for the first time in history

An American icon in chocolate is making a big change to its candy for the first time in 125 years.Hershey's is redesigning its flagship chocolate bar to include emoji pictures."Our classic Hershey's bars were made to be shared with others," said Kriston Ohm, senior manager, Hershey's brand. "By adding an emoji design to each pip of chocolate, we hope that parents and kids are inspired to share a chocolate emoji and make a connection with someone new."The limited edition chocolate bars will have 25 different emojis printed on each square from the smiley face to a fist bump.Expect the change this summer.Hershey's Milk Chocolate Emoji Bars come in standard 1.55 oz. bar for $0.99 and 9.45 oz. snack size bag for $4.09.