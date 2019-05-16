Business

Hershey's redesigns chocolate bar for the first time in history

An American icon in chocolate is making a big change to its candy for the first time in 125 years.

Hershey's is redesigning its flagship chocolate bar to include emoji pictures.

"Our classic Hershey's bars were made to be shared with others," said Kriston Ohm, senior manager, Hershey's brand. "By adding an emoji design to each pip of chocolate, we hope that parents and kids are inspired to share a chocolate emoji and make a connection with someone new."



The limited edition chocolate bars will have 25 different emojis printed on each square from the smiley face to a fist bump.

Expect the change this summer.

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Emoji Bars come in standard 1.55 oz. bar for $0.99 and 9.45 oz. snack size bag for $4.09.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfoodcandy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News