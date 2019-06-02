InternView shares how to make the most of summer internships

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The end of the spring semester means an influx of summer interns.
InternView joined ABC7 with tips for both interns and companies on how to make the most of internships.
Event Information: Empowered Intern Workshop
Date: June 21st, 2019
Hours: 9am-6pm
Address: 1 E Jackson
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $190/student
Deadline to register: June 20th
Is this open to the public? Yes
To buy tickets, visit https://www.theinternview.com/
