Business

InternView shares how to make the most of summer internships

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The end of the spring semester means an influx of summer interns.

InternView joined ABC7 with tips for both interns and companies on how to make the most of internships.

Event Information: Empowered Intern Workshop

Date: June 21st, 2019

Hours: 9am-6pm

Address: 1 E Jackson

Admission/ Ticket Prices: $190/student

Deadline to register: June 20th

Is this open to the public? Yes

To buy tickets, visit https://www.theinternview.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagointernshipsummer
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
43 shot, 4 fatally in violent Chicago weekend
Delivery drivers being targeted in Fernwood armed robberies: police
2 people fatally wounded after shooting, car crash near North Avenue
Florida 911 calls: 'There's a gigantic alligator in my kitchen'
4 wounded, including 2 teens, in Austin shooting: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cool and dry Sunday
Hammond church holds first service after vandalism
Show More
Overtime produces Illinois budget, construction, taxes
Woman jumps from window to escape brutal 6-hour rape in New York City
Protester jumps on stage, snatches mic from Sen. Kamala Harris
CPD officer remembered by family, colleagues 10 years after death
Ocasio-Cortez bartends in Queens to push for minimum wage hike
More TOP STORIES News