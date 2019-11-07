consumer

Kohl's doubling military discount through Veterans Day

Kohl's plans to say thank you to the United States Armed Forces in a big way with a five-day savings event.

Each Monday, Kohl's offers military service members, veterans and their families 15 percent off for their weekly military Mondays.

From Thursday through Veterans Day, Kohl's is doubling that discount to 30 percent off. The discount applies not only for veterans but also active duty service members and their families.

You can find the Kohl's store closest to you on their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessmilitaryconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSUMER
Mercedes-Benz slow to fix recalled Takata airbags
Some iPhones show alerts after battery replacement that could confuse consumers
Better Business Bureau warns about cold weather scams
FBI issues alert on e-skimming
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daycare worker fatally shot on way home from work on Far South Side ID'd
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side
Asylum seekers at Mexico border crossing face return to cartel country
Escaped N.C.13-year-old double-murder suspect found
Suspect wanted in groping incidents on Frankfort trail
Tow truck used to steal cars on North Side
North suburban Grayslake teachers to strike Thursday
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, cold Thursday
Catholic school on NW Side faces apparent shutdown threat
As mayor preps for police supt. search, interim top cop coming
Charlotte teacher accused of sex with student dead in apparent murder-suicide
Man fires shots into South Side club after being denied entry, 2 injured
More TOP STORIES News