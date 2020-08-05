Business

Kraft releasing 'breakfast' macaroni & cheese in 2021

If you love macaroni and cheese but hate waiting until lunchtime to dig into the classic treat, Kraft has a remedy for that.

After hearing that parents would serve their brand of mac & cheese to their children for breakfast, Kraft got in on the act.

Kraft is giving away limited-edition Kraft Mac & Cheese Breakfast boxes through Friday. The boxes have special packaging that has "breakfast" written over where it would usually have "dinner." To win a box, you can use the hashtags #KMCforBreakfast and #Sweepstakes on Twitter to be entered to win. You can also enter to win online.

The boxes will be available sometime in 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesskraftamerican food
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Public Schools will start with remote learning: sources
Gold Coast shooting leaves Chicago rapper dead, friends say; 2 hurt
Chicago police officer shot in Lawndale, suspect in custody
Double homicide conviction upheld for Naperville woman who killed 2 children, 2 dogs
Fireworks, ammonium nitrate likely fueled Beirut explosion
Chicago man relieved family in Beirut mostly untouched by blast
Some Walmart customers upset about new return policy
Show More
Police seek man who attempted to lure boy in Bridgeport on South Side
Mike 'The Large Guy' Sarno wants COVID-19 prison break
2 men wanted in connection with shooting that injured girl, 3, in South Shore
Couple seen defacing BLM mural pleads not guilty to hate crime
Prosecutors play prison phone call between 'doomsday' couple
More TOP STORIES News