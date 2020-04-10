Coronavirus

Illinois leaders, small business owners petition federal government for aid to African American-owned businesses

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the American economy, there's a new effort to set aside funds for African American businesses.

Many small business owners in the Chicago area are waiting for word about federal loans from the stimulus plan. Now there's an effort to earmark some of the federal funds for black-owned businesses in particular.

"So much information about incidences in the black community, I thought it might be a possibility to get something dedicated to the black community," said Sam Scott, retired CEO of Corn Products International.

RELATED: Chicago coronavirus cases are mostly African Americans, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says



Wednesday night a letter went to President Donald Trump and members of Congress, urging 25 percent of a proposed $250 billion Payroll Protection Program go to black-owned businesses looking for loans. The letter was signed by business leaders in Chicago.'

"If we don't do something to keep these black businesses and non-profits alive and afloat, then the situation will just get progressively worse," Scott said.

RELATED: New relief fund aims to help black communities affected by COVID-19 in Cook County

"For small business owners, it's a very trying time," said Stacy Hawkins-Armstrong, owner of Sha-Poppin Gourmet Popcorn in Westchester. "It's hard."

Business at Sha-Poppin is down 50 percent. Hawkins-Armstrong has applied for federal help and wants to keep her business open, not only for herself but for the young people on her payroll.

"I'm hoping these federal funds will come through to help me so I can keep the young people I have employed, because that is my goal: to keep them working," she said.

"If we want the Chicago and other metropolitan areas to flourish, the entirety of the community has to flourish," said Scott.

More business leaders locally are signing onto the letter as Congress debates another stimulus package and small business owners try to hold on for themselves and their communities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagowestchesterdonald trumpeconomycoronavirusstimulus fundsafrican americanscongressunemployment
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: What to know about 2,885 COVID-19 cases
What to know about Indiana's 6,351 COVID-19 cases
Funeral held for CPD Officer Marco DiFranco, who died from COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois may be 'bending the curve' in COVID-19 fight, Pritzker says
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
CDC report shows how 1 person spread coronavirus in Chicago in Feb.
Illinois SNAP recipients forced to put health at risk during COVID-19 crisis
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
16.8M Americans out of work; Easter celebrations move online
Funeral held for CPD Officer Marco DiFranco, who died from COVID-19
Show More
New COVID-19 relief fund to help Cook County's black communities
Judge orders changes at Cook County Jail but no detainee release, despite COVID-19 risk
What to know about Illinois' 16,422 COVID-19 cases
Chicago AccuWeather: Clearing skies, cold temperatures
On the front lines of America's food banks during coronavirus crisis
More TOP STORIES News