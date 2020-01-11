Lightfoot reiterates need for recreational marijuana consumption sites in first press conference of 2020

Lightfoot said recreational consumers need somewhere specifically for them.
"We have to give people a legitimate place where they can go and consume without worries about being evicted or something happening to them," she said.
The mayor said tobacco shops would be the first place to start.
A Chicago City Council committee will discuss the proposal again next week.