Business

Shuttered downtown businesses likely will not reopen for at least 2 weeks, Chicago Loop Alliance CEO says

Chicago protests turned violent Saturday, damaging downtown businesses
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Boarded-up businesses in the Loop likely will not reopen for at least another two weeks, the Chicago Loop Alliance's CEO said Wednesday.

Michael Edwards joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely Wednesday to talk about the progress the downtown area has made since protesters and looters damaged at least 45 businesses over the weekend.

There were peaceful protests throughout the weekend, decrying the in-custody death of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis. But violent protests erupted in the Loop Saturday. Storefronts had their windows broken, and fires spread throughout the downtown. Looting also took place.

RELATED: George Floyd death: Chicago Mayor Lightfoot imposes curfew after day of protests turns violent
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has imposed a curfew starting Saturday night after violent protests erupted across the city.



The city of Chicago and other vendors came out Sunday to ensure all businesses that had been damaged were boarded up and secured.

Edwards said he thinks consumers will slowly return to the downtown, as people overcome fears of COVID-19 and this past weekend's destruction. He said security ambassadors are present throughout the Loop, and some foliage has been replaced.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoloopriotprotestgraffitivandalismlootinggeorge floyd
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Phase 3 of reopening begins in Chicago
Chicago reopens access to Loop, downtown area
COVID-19 vaccine likely coming by start of 2021: Fauci
3 more cops to be charged in George Floyd's death, murder charge upped
Disney to donate $5M to social justice nonprofits
Man charged after 82 windows broken at NW Side school: police
NBA presents players with plan for season restart, AP reports
Show More
Joliet mayor's scuffle with protester to be reviewed by state police
Defense sec breaks with Trump, opposes using military for protests
1,500 rioters arrested in Chicago; most not facing serious charges
Retired St. Louis police capt. dies protecting friend's store: widow
28 shot, 2 fatally Tuesday in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News