EarthMed marijuana dispensary opens 2nd location in Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A new cannabis dispensary opened for business in Rosemont.Illinois' newest dispensary had its ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning. EarthMed officially opened near Touhy Avenue and Mannheim Road.EarthMed opened its original location in Addison back in 2015 as one of the first medical dispensaries in the state.Illinois dispensaries sold more than $580 million worth of recreational pot in 2020, according to the Illinois Department of Professional and Financial Regulation."This is all new money that the state never had," said State Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago). "And this is new money that taxpayers will be able to use for the benefit of the state."