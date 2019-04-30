Business

Mattress Firm to pay interns to sleep on the job

Most college students love to nap, so this may be the dream internship for them.

"Mattress Firm" is looking for people to literally sleep on the job.

The lucky applicants are called "Snoozeterns" who work at company "BEDQuarters" in Houston.

They are expected to work 30 hours per week, testing beds for optimal head and foot positions on adjustable bases.

The Snoozeterns will also test how products stand up to activities like binge-watching, reading, typing and eating in bed.

And it gets better. This is a paid internship!

The deadline to apply (which you can do here) is this Friday.
Report a correction or typo
