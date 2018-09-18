McDonald's workers held an anti-sexual harassment rally outside McDonald's corporate headquarters in Chicago's West Loop neigbborhood.

Workers at McDonald's locations in Chicago are planning a one-day strike Tuesday, demanding that the company take stronger steps to prevent workplace sexual harassment.Employees in nine other cities will join them.The strike comes four months after McDonald's workers in Chicago and across the country filed 10 charges with the EEOC detailing alleged sexual harassment at the company.Workers went on strike during the lunchtime hour and will march outside the company's corporate headquarters in the West Loop.During an 11 a.m. rally outside the headquarters building, female employees spoke about their experiences of sexual harassment from bosses and co-workers. As they spoke, a plane flew above with a banner that said: "McDONALD'S STOP SEXUAL HARASSMENT."McDonald's has defended its anti-harassment efforts, saying it has specific policies to address harassment.