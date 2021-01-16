Broadview Amazon facility opening at Bosch plant site

BROADVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Amazon is bringing hundreds of new jobs to Chicago's western suburbs.The company plans to open a new delivery station, at the site of the old Bosch Plant in Broadview.The jobs all pay at least $15 an hour and include benefits.When the delivery station opens it will power Amazon's "last-mile" capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers in Illinois, a spokeswoman for the company said Friday.Delivery stations power the "last mile" of Amazon's order process and help increase efficiency of deliveries for customers, she said.Packages are shipped to delivery stations from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers and loaded into vehicles to get delivered.Visitorfor more information.