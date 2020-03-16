Business

Officials encourage normal shopping habits during COVID-19 emergency

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday morning the Illinois Retail Merchants Association asked people to keep normal shopping habits, but to avoid stockpiling.

In a statement the IRMA said they are working closely with state officials to ensure grocery store shelves remain stocked.

"It's imperative for everyone to maintain their normal shopping routine to ensure the safety of our employees, fellow customers and your neighbors. IRMA has worked closely with state officials to ensure regulatory obstacles to restocking shelves are removed so consumers can access items they may need during this public health crisis. The retail industry is working around the clock to ensure its customers throughout Illinois will have the products it needs for you, your families and businesses. Our members in the grocery, pharmacy, convenience, hardware, restaurant, and every type of retail business, manage supply and demand chain needs on a constant basis which is a hallmark of this industry," said Rob Karr, president & CEO, IRMA.

On Sunday, Governor JB Pritzker said they are not worried about the food supply chain and there is no need to hoard.
