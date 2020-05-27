small business

Some Oak Park restaurants request street closure to accommodate outdoor dining

By
OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Many suburban restaurants are setting their tables for outdoor dining as Gov. JB Pritzker moves Illinois toward a new reopening stage Friday.

In Oak Park, some restaurant owners say creating outdoor space to operate could mean the difference between surviving or not.

A block of Oak Park Avenue, just south of the train tracks, typically has tables and chairs on the sidewalks for patrons of local restaurants, but the dining spaces are absent this year.

The owner of George's Restaurant said out of his 37 years of business, this has been the most difficult time. His son, John Konstantos, suggested closing part of the street so they and other nearby restaurants can operate outdoors as permitted by the state in Phase Three of the governor's reopening plan.

Konstantos said the outdoor dining rule isn't fair.

"If you're going to do it outside, make it easier for other people to do it outside," he said.

The Village of Oak Park created a task force to find ways to help small businesses resume operations and survive the COVID-19 crisis.

Oak Park's mayor called a special meeting with trustees Thursday to discuss safe reopening options, including closing a section of Oak Park Avenue and loosening liquor restrictions.

"The village needs the revenue," Konstantos said. "If everywhere closes, what's going to happen? What's going to happen to this whole town?"

Jim Cozzens of Oak Park Brewing supports the idea.

"I got to give credit to John from George's. This may be the only thing we can do to save us," Cozzens said.

Next door to George's, Oak Park Brewing has kept its patio chairs in storage.

Cozzens hopes to be allowed to operate outside on Oak Park Avenue.

"It's critical because we are a young business, we have a lot of loans, a lot of debt. We can't survive like this," he said.

Those who spoke with ABC7 said they hope closing the section of the street will be relatively convenient for those in the area, as the block north of the tracks on Oak Park Avenue is already closed for construction.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessoak parksocial distancingbrewerysmall businessfoodcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemicrestaurantsreopening illinoisroad closuresmall business survivalcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMALL BUSINESS
Oak Park restaurant takes on redesigns for COVID-19 safety
Customers glad to see South Side donut shops open
As more small businesses open their doors, they find a shortage of workers
Chicago citation data show businesses violating gov's order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 114K with over 5K deaths
COVID-19 scams and rip-offs: What they are and how to spot them | LIVE
US deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone
Carpentersville Army sergeant and mother die from COVID-19 days apart
Chicago releases date for 1st citywide HS graduation
Historic SpaceX launch postponed due to stormy weather
5-year-old girl, 2 teens injured in drive-by shooting on South Side: police
Show More
CPS officials unable to reach over 2K students: data
No prom? No problem: 7-year-old holds special event for his nanny
Six Flags visitors can expect changes when park reopens
Chicago protest decries lack of COVID-19 resources for black community
Lightfoot releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines for specific industries
More TOP STORIES News