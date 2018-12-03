BUSINESS

Pop-ups expected to grow in Chicago thanks to new licensing system

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch for more pop-up restaurants, stores and services across Chicago.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Watch for more pop-up restaurants, stores and services across Chicago.

The city unveiled a new licensing system Monday to make it easier for micro-businesses to open. It's a way to cultivate entrepreneurship in the city's diverse neighborhoods.

At the corner of 79th and Woodlawn sits a community hub bursting with economic activity. The brainchild of Donnell Digby, The Woodlawn hosts small businesses looking to get traction for their wares -- in this case, comfort food from Doughboy's Chicago. The Woodlawn is the recipient of Chicago's first license as a pop-up host.

"We are here to bring opportunity to fellow entrepreneurs, chefs, caterers to come into our space and bring their menus and their experience here and try and give it to the community," Digby said.

A rotating cast of pop-up chefs will now be able to obtain licenses for 30 to 90 days costing no more than $100 to establish a retail track record. Non-food businesses are expected to join in as well.

"A lot of individuals who maybe didn't know how to do it, the guidance, the format, the structure now is there to grow their dreams," said Chris Dofriesen, Doughboy Chicago.

The city shadowed these and other entrepreneurs in the food, fashion and media worlds, among others, and saw they were creating economic activity. But their needed to be a regulatory framework to allow them to formalize their businesses.

"To not only support him, but all the entrepreneurs, through his kitchen and through being a pop-up host to allow the pop-up users to come in, those users can then go and pop in and out of other locations throughout the city," Chicago Department of Business Affairs Commissioner Rosa Escareno said.

"We have been asking for this, now we have it. And community, I need you all to get out here to make sure we are supporting our small businesses," said Ald. Michelle Harris, 8th Ward.

Pop-ups are expected to grow around the city. Landlords will have more opportunity to rent vacant storefronts, and the city will push this initiative at information sessions this month.

Donnell Digby comes from a historically entrepreneurial family and his leadership in the Avalon neighborhood looks to be well-received -- an example of what happens when people who care come together.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbusinesspop-upsmall businessChicagoAvalon Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Newsviews: Spurring entrepreneurship on the South Side
Salesforce to bring 1,000 new jobs to Chicago
Starbucks to block porn on its wifi
Pabst, MillerCoors settle lawsuit over brewing contract
More Business
Top Stories
George HW Bush returns to Washington to lie in state
West Side stabbing suspect arrested, police say
Video shows CPD officer beating teen with handcuffs at Roosevelt Red Line stop
Acero charter teachers could strike as early as Tuesday
Menorah lit in Rogers Park to honor shooting victim
Chicago mayoral candidates challenge opponents' petition signatures
Couple had to prove New Mexico was a state before marriage
Woman stabbed to death while trying to help homeless woman with baby
Show More
27 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches satellites, cremated remains into orbit
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Man found guilty in killing of 4-year-old during robbery
More News